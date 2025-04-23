Kazakhstan to Expand Access to Natural Gas to 12.8 Million People This Year

ASTANA – By the end of this year, Kazakhstan plans to complete 60 gasification projects in 71 populated areas, expanding access to natural gas for an additional 218,000 people, bringing the total to 12.8 million, said Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov at an April 23 government meeting.

In the previous year, 62.4% of the country’s population, or approximately 12.6 million people, had access to natural gas.

Kazakhstan produced 17.2 billion cubic meters of gas in January-March. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s gas production totaled 59 billion cubic meters, with the planned production volume for 2025 set at 62.8 billion cubic meters.

According to Akkenzhenov, the anticipated growth in gas production will primarily be driven by major fields such as Karachaganak, Tengiz, and Kashagan.

Commercial gas production totaled 28.7 billion cubic meters in 2024, with a planned increase to 29.4 billion cubic meters in 2025.

“In 2024, some 21.2 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to meet domestic demand. The projected consumption volume for 2025 is nearly 21.3 billion cubic meters,” Akkenzhenov said.

Last year, liquefied petroleum gas production reached 1.7 million tons, with the same target set for 2025.

Kazakhstan is developing geological exploration in the gas industry. One of the main priorities is to increase the volume of proven hydrocarbon reserves.