Kazakhstan, Israel Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties, Trade, and Water Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Speaker of Knesset of State of Israel Amir Ohana on April 8 to discuss economic cooperation, investment opportunities and joint projects.

Tokayev said the visit of the Israeli parliamentary leader to Kazakhstan reaffirms the shared commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Israeli relations. He highlighted the importance of the visit in terms of exploring the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Special attention during the meeting was given to trade and economic partnerships. Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to enhance investment ties and create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects, reported Akorda.

Another key topic of discussion was cooperation in water resource management. Tokayev praised Israel’s advanced technologies and confirmed Kazakhstan’s willingness to partner in this area.

Ohana thanked the President for the warm welcome. He noted that the multifaceted ties between the two countries continue to develop, opening new opportunities for collaboration.