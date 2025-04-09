Kazakhstan Emerges as Bavaria’s Top Trading Partner in CIS and Central Asia

ASTANA – Today, Kazakhstan emerges as Bavaria’s first trading partner by volume in Central Asia, Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy Hubert Aiwanger said at the Kazakh-Bavarian Business Dialogue roundtable on April 4.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the event was attended by a Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as part of his visit to Germany, which followed meetings in the federal state of Hesse.

During the roundtable, representatives from companies including Horsch, Linde Gas AG, and Rhenus shared their experiences operating in Kazakhstan and discussed the country’s growing financial and business potential.

At a bilateral meeting, Aiwanger praised Kazakhstan’s economic development and ongoing diversification progress, highlighting strong complementarities between the Bavarian and Kazakh economies. An important step, he noted, will be the launch of direct Shymkent-Munich flights at the end of May.

Sklyar also met with Bavaria’s European and International Affairs Minister Eric Beißwenger, who expressed high interest in expanding business and humanitarian ties with Kazakhstan and pledged continued support for joint initiatives.

Bavaria is Germany’s leading state in economic development. According to German statistics, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Bavaria reached 4.7 billion euros (US$5.1 billion) in 2024, accounting for nearly half of Kazakhstan’s total trade with Germany.

Kazakh oil makes up about 50% of Bavaria’s oil imports. While Kazakhstan ranks 43rd among Germany’s trading partners, it holds 21st place for Bavaria. In terms of import volume, Kazakhstan ranks 15th in Bavaria, surpassing Belgium, Türkiye, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.