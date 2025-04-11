Kazakhstan Completes Selection Process for Technology Providers for First Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has completed the competitive dialogue process with potential technology suppliers for the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP).

According to the Atomic Energy Agency, a shortlist of reactor technology providers has been formed as part of the selection process. It includes the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), France’s EDF, and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), reported Kazinform on April 10.

“The final decision on the choice of a supplier or consortium for the implementation of the project will be made at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission, taking into account the national interests of the country,” reads the agency’s statement.

The Ministry of Energy recently provided latest information on ongoing efforts, uranium reserves, and personnel training.