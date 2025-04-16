Kazakhstan Bans Use of Public Funds to Finance Foreign Legionnaires in Sports

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on April 15 prohibiting using budgetary and quasi-public sector funds to finance foreign legionnaires in sports, reported Akorda.

The legislation, which introduces amendments to the law on physical culture and sports and the elimination of excessive legislative regulation, designates an authorized body responsible for defining priority and high-performance sports, as well as setting funding procedures.

Under the new rules, priority sports will be selected based on international performance, including Olympic, Paralympic, Deaflympic, Asian, Para Asian, and national sports.

The law also introduces reforms in the accreditation of sports federations, which will now be classified as national or local. From now on, budget funding will be allocated to four key areas: high-performance sports, state sports organizations, mass sports, and infrastructure development.

In addition, the law develops uniform national standards for sports training aimed at promoting traditional values and patriotic education. The authorized sports body has also been granted powers to enforce compliance with anti-doping regulations.