Karagandy Region to Build 65 Wind Turbines with Combined 500 MW Capacity

ASTANA – The Karagandy Region administration has signed a memorandum to construct 65 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) in the Osakarov district, Kazinform reported on March 31.

This large alternative energy facility is the second project in this district with foreign investment. The wind farm will be built in Saryozek, an area with strong winds year-round.

China Energy Overseas Investment, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, has conducted a preliminary analysis, measuring wind speed and preparing a feasibility study.

A separate 150 MW wind power project is also underway in the district, with six turbines already completed and 21 more in the pipeline.

Ruslan Nurmukhanbetov, the district’s akim (mayor), spoke about negotiations on a third project, also with a 500 MW capacity.

“We are currently actively working to attract investors to the district,” he said. “Three projects will not only strengthen the district’s position in green energy but also generate additional tax revenues and new jobs.”