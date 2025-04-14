Francophone Spring Marathon Takes Place in Six Cities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is hosting the Francophone Spring cultural festival from April 1 to May 31 to promote the French language and Francophone cultures in the country. Events are taking place in Astana, Almaty, Aktobe, Shymkent, Karagandy and Oskemen, reported Central Communications Service (CCS) on April 8.

The festival is organised by the Embassies of Armenia, Belgium, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Switzerland. The event, now in its 15th year, features film screenings, exhibitions, culinary events and musical performances.

French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiguet announced that Alliance Française in Astana will celebrate its 20th anniversary in May with a music and dance show. The festival will include the final of the Francophone song Contest in Astana on April 26 and the second edition of the UBIFRANCE French Film Festival in Oskemen, featuring seven films.

From April 14 to 20, Astana will host Francophone Gastronomy Week, with chefs from France and Belgium offering national cuisine of Francophone countries.

The Oscar-winning animated film “Flow”, a joint production by Belgium, France and Latvia, will be screened during the festival. Switzerland will present the documentary “Riverboom”, and Belgium will showcase its exhibition “A Visit to Belgium in Comics” in Karaganda.

French is the fifth most spoken language in the world and is an official language in 29 countries and several international organizations, including the United Nations (UN) and European Union(EU).

“More than 11,000 students are currently studying French in Kazakhstan. The embassy supports bilingual programs in schools in Astana, Almaty, Karagandy and Aktau and is working to open two French schools in Astana and Almaty,” said Guiguet.