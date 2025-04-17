Balkhash Blues: Drenched in Beauty, Caught in Development

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

Lake Balkhash is one of the most extraordinary natural sites in Kazakhstan. With rare beaches where fresh and salted water meet, this lake offers a unique landscape that can attract travelers from around the world. However, like many other beautiful places in Kazakhstan, Lake Balkhash suffers from significant infrastructural shortcomings and a lack of tourism development. Despite its immense potential, the region remains underexplored.

I visited Balkhash two years ago and was struck by its breathtaking views. The contrast between the lake’s salty water on one side and freshwater on the other makes it a natural wonder. Its peaceful environment—free from crowds—adds to its charm. Yet, this quietness also reflects the lack of visitors.

However, the absence of necessary amenities undermined the experience. Many roads that lead to the lake were in poor condition – bumpy, tiring, and uncomfortable. Upon arrival, I found limited facilities: inadequate restrooms, few picnic areas, and a scarcity of dining options. Several tourists I spoke with said they would have stayed longer if better accommodations were available.

If properly developed, Lake Balkhash could become a major tourist attraction and boost the region’s economy.

This issue is not unique to Balkhash. Other natural attractions in Kazakhstan, such as Charyn Canyon, face similar issues. Infrastructure problems—ranging from poor roads and limited accommodations to a lack of basic amenities—are significant barriers. For many, these obstacles outweigh the desire to visit. As a result, these sites remain underdeveloped and fail to contribute economically. Without improvements, Kazakhstan misses opportunities to create jobs, attract investment, and position itself as a leading tourism destination. Realizing development opportunities in Balkhash requires close cooperation between the government and businesses to improve infrastructure, amenities and tourism promotion.

Investing in infrastructure

It is also necessary to improve the availability of transportation in the Balkhash. Maintenance of roads will enhance accessibility, leading to more visits. Camping sites, lodges, and eco-tourist-friendly glamping sites can offer tourists better accommodation. The local administration should also provide proper parking and rest areas for a welcoming environment. These essential investments would significantly enhance the tourist experience.

Enhancing tourism services

Beyond infrastructure, service development is crucial. Organized tours, water sports equipment rentals, and information centers could enrich the visitor experience and educate them about the local environment and history. Activities like hiking, birdwatching, and kayaking should be easily accessible to both domestic and international nature lovers.

Promoting the destination

Few people are aware of Kazakhstan’s valued natural attractions like Balkhash. The possibilities include launching digital marketing campaigns, participating in international tourism fairs and cooperating with travel agents. Due to its environmental sensitivity, Balkhash can also become an eco-tourism destination, appealing to tourists who value the sustainable use of resources for tourism.

If proper attention is given to improving accessibility and tourist facilities, the region could become one of the most visited destinations in the country. These measures would improve the tourist experience and stimulate tourism growth and help position Kazakhstan as a leading eco-tourism destination. Now is the best time to invest in this extraordinary gift of nature.

The author is Aigerim Kosbayeva, a graduate student at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.