AIF 2025 to Unite Global Leaders to Discuss Security, Energy, and Economy

ASTANA – From May 29–30, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the Astana International Forum (AIF2025) – the largest business event in the region, uniting global leaders, experts, investors, and business representatives, the Kazakh Ministry of Economy reported on April 7.

The forum’s agenda will tackle today’s most urgent global challenges, featuring a high-level plenary session and 25 discussion platforms. Nearly 600 international guests are expected to attend, including prominent politicians, heads of international organizations, corporate leaders, investors, and scholars.

Confirmed participants for AIF2025 include Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Chair of the Green Growth Global Institute, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia, Alain Berset, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and other figures.

In 2025, AIF will focus on three core themes on the global agenda: foreign policy and international security, energy and climate change and economy and finance.

AIF2025 takes place amid intense global competition for investment and serves as a testament to Kazakhstan’s openness to the world. The country continues to solidify its position in Central Asia, drawing the attention of leading global corporations and financial institutions.

Comprehensive reforms, legislative modernization, and a steadily enhancing investment climate are unlocking new economic opportunities and driving national development.

The forum aims to be a pivotal platform for open dialogue, foreign investment attraction, strategic agreement signings, and the advancement of initiatives focused on sustainable economic growth.

In the lead-up to AIF2025, several business forums will be held to deepen economic partnerships with Kazakhstan’s key partners: Kazakhstan–France Business Forum and Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum on May 28.

These events will create new opportunities for international collaboration, technology transfer, and the implementation of joint investment projects.