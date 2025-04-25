AI Project Lights Up Domestic Violence Cases in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched a digital project that uses artificial intelligence to track and visualize domestic violence cases in real-time.

The project, called Svet Saltanat [the Light of Saltanat], was initiated by technology company Citix, a leader in digital outdoor advertising, and creative agency GForce Grey — the first Central Asian winner of the prestigious Golden Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival.

In an interview with The Astana Times, GForce Grey creative director Evgeny Gavrilchenko said the initiative is more than a public service announcement — it’s a technological statement aimed at making an invisible issue visible.

The idea behind the project emerged from the team’s fascination with Almaty’s fading neon signage from the Soviet era, which once adorned cinemas, shops and restaurants.

“We have always admired these signs, their aesthetics, their symbolism. They represent the birth of advertising in Kazakhstan. We wanted to preserve that heritage, even just a small part,” said Gavrilchenko.

While cataloging Almaty’s neon legacy, the team found the sign of Saltanat, once the name of a store under the Ministry of Light Industry.

“That’s when the idea formed. Here was this beautiful sign from the past, and we realized it could serve a new purpose, not just to preserve history, but to confront a very real and painful issue in our present,” said Gavrilchenko.

A flicker that demands attention

He noted that although Kazakhstan passed the so-called Saltanat Law a year ago, which criminalized domestic abuse, the problem persists.

“The restored neon sign now does more than light up — it reacts. Each time a new case of domestic violence is officially reported in Kazakhstan, the sign flashes in real time, turning a private tragedy into a public signal,” said Gavrilchenko.

“In neon, flickering usually means something is broken, something inside is not working. We used that visual language to reflect what’s broken in society. Every blink says: this is still happening, and we refuse to look away,” he added.

To amplify the message, GForce partnered with Citix, which operates a national network of smart city displays. The Saltanat sign was connected to Citix’s digital infrastructure, allowing its real-time flicker to be mirrored on digital screens.

“Suddenly, the flicker was not just a physical phenomenon. It became a public, collective experience. Now millions of people can see it. They don’t just see a problem — they are reminded there’s a law in place and, more importantly, how to use it,” said Gavrilchenko.

Each flash ends with the display of a Telegram bot address, @Svet_Saltanat, where users can find all the necessary instructions.

AI at the core

The system is powered by artificial intelligence. Citix engineers developed a local natural language processing model that analyzes incoming data — including anonymized reports from crisis centers, media outlets, and social media.

Gavrilchenko explained that the model, activated by a Node.js script, pushes validated data into Citix’s AdTech platform. This triggers both the neon sign and digital billboards across the country to flash in real-time.

“Without Citix’s technical infrastructure and engineering expertise, we could not have made it happen. They were involved every step of the way, from early development to everyday implementation,” he said.

Developing the system took five months and involved engineers, developers and creatives working without breaks.

Gavrilchenko said that nothing like this had ever been done in Kazakhstan, but the commitment from both sides — creative and tech — made it possible. There were no weekends, just passion and purpose.

“The Light of Saltanat is a story that could happen and be told only here. The lessons are primarily meant for our society. But the technology, which draws from the past to address the present, can be applied anywhere there’s electricity, internet and the will to act,” said Gavrilchenko.