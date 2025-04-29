ADB Deploys Almost $40 Billion for Development Across Asia and Pacific in 2024

ASTANA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $24.3 billion from its own resources in 2024, coupled with $14.9 billion in co-financing in collaboration with its partners, to help Asia and the Pacific solve a range of complex development challenges.

ADB’s financial and operational results were published on April 24 in its Annual Report 2024. The report summarizes how ADB supported its developing member countries (DMCs) to make progress toward sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development.

“With our increased financial firepower and a sharper strategic focus, ADB is turning commitment into concrete results. We are financing more affordable and efficient energy and transport systems, supporting a vibrant private sector that creates better-quality jobs, and strengthening basic services in education, health, and social protection. Together with our partners, we are building a brighter future for the next generation in Asia and the Pacific,” said ADB President Masato Kanda.

The $24.3 billion comprised loans, grants, equity investments, guarantees, and technical assistance provided to governments and the private sector.

To build on the 1 million direct jobs it generated in 2024, ADB committed $4.8 billion through its private sector projects and programs – up 28.5% from 2023. Collaborations with governments, financial institutions, and investors supported enabling business environments, deepened capital markets, and increased trade.

ADB also deployed a range of financial and knowledge support during the year to create more productive and resilient food production systems, reduce the damaging impacts of extreme weather events, and to reverse environmental degradation and biodiversity loss.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members – 49 from the region.