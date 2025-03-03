Turkistan Granted Special Status to Preserve Cultural Heritage

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 3 March 2025

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law granting special status to Turkistan, further solidifying its role as Kazakhstan’s spiritual and cultural hub, Akorda reported on March 3.

Photo credit: Central Asia Guide. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

“Turkistan is a cradle of the Kazakh nation, while Khoja Ahmed Yasawi  mausoleum is one of its sacred legacies. By preserving its uniqueness as a UNESCO site, Kazakhstan will also contribute to the preservation of an important part of global culture and history,” Tokayev said.

The law aims to preserve the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, among other historical landmarks. It regulates archaeological and restoration efforts, supports the revival of cultural heritage and traditional handicrafts, and enforces restrictions on construction, including building height and architectural style, in protected areas.

The law includes establishing an archaeological reserve, accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities, inclusive tourism initiatives, and a unified city design code to maintain Turkistan’s architectural appearance.

The law also expands local government powers for effective management, provides state support for artisans, regulates transit transport, balances historical preservation with tourism development, and improves the quality of life.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »