Turkistan Granted Special Status to Preserve Cultural Heritage

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law granting special status to Turkistan, further solidifying its role as Kazakhstan’s spiritual and cultural hub, Akorda reported on March 3.

“Turkistan is a cradle of the Kazakh nation, while Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleum is one of its sacred legacies. By preserving its uniqueness as a UNESCO site, Kazakhstan will also contribute to the preservation of an important part of global culture and history,” Tokayev said.

The law aims to preserve the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi mausoleum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, among other historical landmarks. It regulates archaeological and restoration efforts, supports the revival of cultural heritage and traditional handicrafts, and enforces restrictions on construction, including building height and architectural style, in protected areas.

The law includes establishing an archaeological reserve, accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities, inclusive tourism initiatives, and a unified city design code to maintain Turkistan’s architectural appearance.

The law also expands local government powers for effective management, provides state support for artisans, regulates transit transport, balances historical preservation with tourism development, and improves the quality of life.