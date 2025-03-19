Tokayev Welcomes Outcomes of US-Russia Talks

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the outcomes of the phone call on Ukraine between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Ruslan Zheldibay, press secretary of Kazakh President, on March 18.

“He believes the leaders of the two countries have demonstrated their commitment to achieving a lasting peace based on concrete agreements, which is essential for ensuring Eurasian security,” Zheldibay wrote.

Earlier, Tokayev called upon all involved powers to initiate a negotiation process to develop a “peace formula.” At the BRICS Summit, he expressed support for the peace plans proposed by China and Brazil.

According to the Associated Press, the White House stated that the lengthy phone call between Trump and Putin achieved “movement to peace” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They agreed to an immediate ceasefire for energy infrastructure in the Ukraine war. However, the Russian leader stopped short of backing a broader 30-day pause in fighting that the U.S. administration is pressing for.