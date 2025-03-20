Tokayev Meets with US Congresswoman Miller to Discuss Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizes the strong and reliable partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States (U.S.) since the country’s independence during a March 20 meeting with U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, according to Akorda’s X account.

Tokayev highlighted the successes yielded under the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two nations, particularly in security, nuclear nonproliferation, investment, and commerce. He noted that bilateral trade surpassed $4 billion last year, reflecting the growing economic ties between Kazakhstan and the US.

Congresswoman Carol Miller expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to deepening dialogue with Kazakhstan. The meeting also covered key topics, including energy and infrastructure projects, advancements in AI, transportation links, and pressing regional and global issues.