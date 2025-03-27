Tokayev: Kazakhstan Welcomes Draft Peace Agreement Between Yerevan and Baku

ASTANA – Kazakhstan welcomes the completion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Yerevan and Baku, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a March 27 meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived for his first official visit in Astana, reported Akorda.

According to Tokayev, this significant event will be a harbinger of establishing lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, strengthening security, and fostering cooperation in the region, both with Kazakhstan and all Central Asian countries.

The parties discussed bilateral relations in the trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Tokayev announced that Kazakh businesses are ready to increase exports to Armenia by $350 million. Mirzoyan noted ongoing efforts between the two countries’ foreign ministries to implement agreements made during Tokayev’s visit to Yerevan last year.

Trade, Digital, and Cultural Initiatives

At a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. A key step in this direction was the opening of Honorary Consuls of Armenia in Karagandy and Aktobe.

A key focus was trade and economy, with the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation set to hold its next meeting soon. Business ties are also expanding: Kazakhstan has over 100 enterprises registered in Armenia, while more than 430 Armenian companies operate in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s investments in Armenia have exceeded $56 million.

The ministers see promising opportunities in digital cooperation, mainly through the Astana International Financial Centre, where ten Armenian companies specializing in digital technologies, financial services, and insurance are already registered.

The parties touched on cultural and educational exchanges. Following the Days of Culture of Armenia in Kazakhstan last year, Kazakhstan will host a similar event in Armenia this year. Higher education ties are also growing, supported by 13 inter-university agreements and memorandums between Kazakh and Armenian institutions.