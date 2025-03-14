Tokayev: Globalism is Losing Relevance as Nations Prioritize Their Interests

ASTANA – Globalism is losing relevance, giving way to state nationalism, the struggle for spheres of influence, and the regionalization of global politics, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a National Kurultai in Burabai on March 14. He stressed that the world is undergoing a profound transformation.

According to Tokayev, unprecedented conflicts, a deep crisis of mutual trust, the erosion of international law, and economic wars have become defining features of today’s global reality. This shift is unfolding alongside a new technological paradigm, intensifying competition for critical resources, restructuring production and trade-logistics chains, and the growing impact of man-made and natural disasters.

Tokayev emphasized that recent global events have reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s long-standing approach of balancing historical, traditional, and modern values. The country has consistently called for political pragmatism and underscored the importance of upholding law and order—a stance that has proven strong in today’s turbulent times.

While remaining aware of international developments, he stressed that Kazakhstan’s primary focus should be its national agenda.

“To protect our national interests, we must continue to act pragmatically and rationally,” he said.

He urged the nation to move beyond historical grievances, abandon excessive pride in the past, and reject futile criticism. He called for a decisive fight against social dependency and political shortsightedness, warning that extremist ideologies must be resisted, as the world is not black and white.

“Endlessly searching for scapegoats and dwelling on guilt serves no purpose—it only weakens us and makes our nation vulnerable in an unforgiving world,” Tokayev said.

“Simply put, we must strengthen our national mindset. To be truly competitive in this era of global uncertainty, we must mature as a nation in every way — becoming more civilized, adaptive, and goal-oriented,” he added.

Tokayev reiterated that Kazakhstan’s progress and prosperity are the responsibility of its citizens.

“As a nation, we must free ourselves from everything that hinders our development and define our new identity,” he said.

Tokayev stated that ensuring Kazakhstan is prepared for sweeping global transformations is his primary mission as President — and the fundamental task of the entire nation. He underscored that the constant pursuit of self-improvement is the essence of a truly competitive nation, ensuring that Kazakhstan remains strong and capable of overcoming any challenge.