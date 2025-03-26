Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week

ASTANA – President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on March 31- April 1, meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The discussions will delve into trade and economics, transportation and logistics, cultural and humanitarian exchange, ecology and sustainable development, reported Akorda on March 26.

A Kazakh-Slovenian business forum will also take place during the visit, providing a platform for entrepreneurs and business leaders to network and explore new opportunities.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, building on a shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and economic growth.