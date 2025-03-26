Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 26 March 2025

ASTANA – President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on March 31- April 1, meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Nataša Pirc Musar and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Sept. 18, 2023 in New York. Photo credit: Akorda.

The discussions will delve into trade and economics, transportation and logistics, cultural and humanitarian exchange, ecology and sustainable development, reported Akorda on March 26.

A Kazakh-Slovenian business forum will also take place during the visit, providing a platform for entrepreneurs and business leaders to network and explore new opportunities.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, building on a shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and economic growth.


