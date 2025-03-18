Security Council Meeting Reviews National Security and Future Priorities

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the country’s Security Council on March 18 to review the results of the 2024 implementation of the Action Plan for National Security Risk Management for 2021-2025, which was adopted to implement the National Security Strategy.

The government and heads of a number of relevant government agencies reported on the achievement of key objectives and discussed areas that require further attention, including public, economic, environmental, and information security, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of assessing the National Security Strategy based on concrete results that benefit society, ensuring that the development of all sectors incorporates considerations for the security of citizens and the state as a whole.

The meeting also focused on strengthening efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. Yermek Sagimbayev, chairman of the National Security Committee, presented the measures taken to mitigate risks related to terrorist and extremist activities and enhance anti-terrorist security.