President Tokayev Congratulates Nation on Amal Holiday, Emphasizing Unity and Tradition

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the nation on the Amal holiday (‘Korisu’ in Kazakh, meaning to meet each other) or the Day of Greeting, on March 14.

“Inquiring about each other’s well-being after a long winter is a special tradition that dates back centuries. On this day, people meet with relatives and friends, and young people receive blessings from their elders. Through such customs, our people have long instilled qualities such as friendliness, responsiveness, mercy, and compassion in the younger generation. In modern Kazakhstan, all of this is fully reflected in the concept of Adal Azamat [an honest citizen in Kazakh],” he wrote.

Tokayev stated that the unique tradition of korisu, which opens the Nauryz holiday, is being revived and taking on a national character. He said it would help strengthen the people’s unity and solidarity. He wished for happiness and joy in every home, reported the Akorda.