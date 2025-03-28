News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Tourism, Nuclear Energy Agency and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, nuclear energy agency, AI development and more.

Portugal and Kazakhstan are getting closer

Portugal’s DNOTICIAS.PT published an article on March 23 about Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, which experienced significant growth, marked by a rise in international and domestic visitors, substantial investments, and a growing international presence.

“In recent years, Kazakhstan, the land of apples and tulips, has become one of the most dynamic tourist destinations in the world. The country, known for its vast steppes and forests, majestic mountains and gorges, rivers and lakes, as well as its rich cultural heritage and traditions of hospitality, is now attracting the attention of not only admirers of unique natural landscapes, but also investors looking for new opportunities. The year 2024 was a turning point for Kazakhstan’s tourism industry, which is showing impressive results thanks to the government’s targeted policy, large-scale investments and active promotion on the international stage,” the article reads.

Update on Cardiff University in Kazakhstan

On March 17, Cardiff University’s press service released an update on plans to establish a branch campus in Astana, as part of its global engagement strategy to expand transnational education.

“Last week, our Council met to consider the proposal for Cardiff University to establish a branch campus in Astana, Kazakhstan.

After extensive discussions, including contributions and questions to the HM ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ms Kathy Leach, the Council approved the proposal, subject to final legal agreement, marking an important step in Cardiff’s global engagement strategy.

The decision to move ahead reflects our ambition to play a full and meaningful role in the future of global higher education, delivering high quality degree programs in a range of countries, in line with our strategy, Our future, together. Transnational education on this scale is a new endeavor for us, and it will extend our global reach and reputation, as well as diversifying our income. It signals our ambition to make an impact across the world, and is the first in a network of new transnational education opportunities being explored, with others in the pipeline in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States,” the statement reads.

Kazakhstan sets up nuclear energy agency

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Almassadam Satkaliyev to head the new state body which will take over various functions and powers from Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry, World Nuclear News reported on March 19.

“Separate decrees signed by Tokayev on March 18 establish the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy as a state body directly subordinate to and accountable to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and appoint Satkaliyev – formerly Minister of Energy – as its chairman.

According to the decree, the agency will take on the functions and powers previously held by the Ministry of Energy in the areas of subsoil use, use of atomic energy, ensuring radiation safety of the population, the creation and operation of the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone in the field of uranium production,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s bid for AI sovereignty

The Diplomat published an article on March 21 discussing Kazakhstan’s ambitious plans to become a regional leader in artificial intelligence (AI), focusing on the development of AI infrastructure, including the creation of large language models (LLMs) and a national supercomputer. The country aims to foster linguistic preservation by developing AI models tailored to the Kazakh language and cultural context, with projects like KazLLM and Sherkala. However, challenges such as limited Kazakh language data, geopolitical factors and delays in AI infrastructure development hinder progress.

“On March 13, President Tokayev met with Thomas Pramotedham, the CEO of Presight AI, an artificial intelligence firm, to discuss plans for a supercomputer cluster in the country. The project is part of a slew of initiatives from the government to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence.

Astana is placing hope in technology not merely for economic growth. There is also a cultural aspect to the push, with a strong domestic AI industry seen as vital for linguistic preservation,” the article states.

Reforms represent a strategic effort to build a Just Kazakhstan

EU Reporter published an article on March 21 outlining Kazakhstan’s comprehensive reforms under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the past three years, focusing on political modernization, local governance, economic diversification and social welfare to build a Just Kazakhstan through democratic, economic and social improvements.

“The focus in 2024 shifted towards economic diversification and social welfare. The government implemented policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognizing their role in job creation and economic resilience. Initiatives included simplifying regulatory frameworks and providing financial incentives to stimulate entrepreneurial activity.

Social welfare reforms targeted healthcare and education. In healthcare, investments were made to improve infrastructure and expand access to services, particularly in rural areas. Educational reforms aimed to modernize curricula and enhance vocational training, aligning educational outcomes with labor market needs,” the article reads.