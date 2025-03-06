KazMunayGas Explores Potential for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

ASTANA — KazMunayGas, a national oil and gas company, is exploring the potential of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. The ICF, a global advisory and technology services firm, has previously recommended constructing a plant to convert bioethanol into SAF and has proposed expanding bioethanol production at the Bio Operations plant.

During a meeting on March 5 with Nicolas Rallo, regional director of the ICAO European and North Atlantic Office, Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev highlighted the country’s dedication to developing renewable energy sources and implementing environmentally sustainable projects, which, in turn, create favorable conditions for investors.

The officials discussed Kazakhstan’s green transformation, focusing on the development of SAF production, reported the ministry’s press service.

“Kazakhstan is ready to build a plant for sustainable aviation fuel production and is actively working to foster clean energy development. We believe the energy transition is only achievable with the active involvement of all stakeholders, and Kazakhstan is open to cooperation at all levels,” said Satkaliyev.

The meeting underscored the importance of international collaboration in sustainable development and reinforced Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a regional leader in green energy.