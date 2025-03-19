Kazakhstan’s Grain Exports Surge by 52.8% in Six Months, Reaching 6.1 Million Tons

ASTANA – Between September 2024 and early March, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company reported the transportation of 7.7 million tons of grain, which included 1.6 million tons for domestic use and 6.1 million tons for export. Export volumes saw a significant increase of 52.8%.

Key export destinations included Uzbekistan, with 2.3 million tons (up 32% from 2023/2024), Tajikistan with 899,000 tons (50% increase), Afghanistan with 256,000 tons (up 37.6%), and the Kyrgyz Republic, where deliveries rose 1.7 times from 76,000 tons to 233,000 tons. Deliveries to Iran surged by 17.5 times, reaching 718,000 tons, and exports to Azerbaijan increased by 94.7 times to 379,000 tons.

By the end of 2024, total grain transportation reached 10.6 million tons, including 2.5 million tons within Kazakhstan and 8.1 million tons for export. Flour shipments totaled 3.2 million tons, with 817,000 tons transported within the country and 2.4 million tons for export, reflecting a 3% increase, reported the Agriculture Ministry on March 18.