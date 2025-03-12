Kazakhstan Wins Legal Battle Against Canadian Uranium Company, Avoids $65 Million Payment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan secured a major legal victory on Feb. 28, when the High Court of London overturned a previous ruling requiring the country to pay $65 million to Canadian uranium company World Wide Minerals.

The dispute began in 2013 and centered around claims related to the government’s 1997 refusal to issue a uranium export license and the termination of a management contract for a key mining facility. Kazakh Ministry of Justice spokesperson Talgat Uali said during a March 11 briefing at the Central Communications Service that the 2025 ruling confirmed that Kazakhstan has no financial obligations to the company.

Uali highlighted the ruling’s significance, noting that the appeal process in English courts is highly challenging, and fewer than 2% of such cases are overturned.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Justice, government agencies, and the government consultant, we were able to save substantial budget resources while preserving the country’s investment climate and enhancing Kazakhstan’s international reputation,” he said.