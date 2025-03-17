Kazakhstan to Establish Six Specially Protected Natural Areas

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will establish six specially protected natural areas, said Daniyar Turgambayev, the chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources at a March 13 briefing in the Central Communications Service, the ministry reported.

In addition to the new areas, Kazakhstan plans to expand the territories of four existing reserves. Between 2018 and 2024, the country increased its protected areas by 2.8 million hectares. As of Jan. 1, the total protected land stands at 30.9 million hectares, covering 11.37% of Kazakhstan’s territory.

Reintroduction of endangered species

Kazakhstan launched two major wildlife restoration projects in 2024. Last autumn, two Turanian (Caspian) tigers were brought from the Netherlands to the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve for enclosure breeding. Three to four more are expected to come from Russia.

Seven Przewalski’s horses arrived from the Prague Zoo to the Altyn Dala reserve in the Kostanai Region. Overall, 40 horses are planned to be brought by 2029.

Conservation and ecotourism

Kazakhstan continues systematic work to preserve biodiversity, develop ecotourism, and improve environmental protection. With support from the UN Development Program, the country has begun drafting the Concept for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity for 2025-2035.

Ecotourism is also expanding: 2.8 million people visited national parks in 2024, up from 2.4 million in 2023. Infrastructure improvements include 121 tourist routes, 35 eco-trails, visitor centers, nine automated checkpoints, and online payment systems.