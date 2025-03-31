Kazakhstan, Slovenia Reach Agreements in Science, Tourism and Trade

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Slovenia signed memorandums of understanding in education and science, tourism, and trade, with Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar adopting a Joint Statement following talks on March 31, reported Akorda.

The leaders considered creating the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Council to expand contacts between business circles. They also discussed Slovenia’s Luka Koper seaport joining the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project.

“We agreed on the implementation of new projects in the mining industry, green energy, the nuclear industry, digitization and innovation, healthcare, and tourism,” Tokayev said.

The relevant departments have been instructed to take specific measures to increase mutual trade volumes. Having studied Slovenia’s best practices in water resource management, Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to work together in this area.

Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s willingness to collaborate with Slovenian universities and research centers, noting the Jožef Stefan Institute’s interest in partnering with Nazarbayev University.

Amid the current complex geopolitical situation, the presidents reaffirmed their commitment to peacefully resolving international conflicts following the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

“I am convinced that today’s conversation and the entire visit as a whole open a new chapter in the history of relations between Slovenia and Kazakhstan,” Pirc Musar concluded.