Kazakhstan Showcases KazLLM Language Model at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan introduced KazLLM, a large language model trained on 150 billion tokens across Kazakh, English, Russian, and Turkish, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, reported on March 5 the press service of the Digital Development Ministry.

The congress was held March 3-6, bringing together global leaders in technology, communications, and innovation. Key topics this year include AI, smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, cybersecurity, and eSIM technology.

KazLLM is developed by the Institute of Smart Systems and AI (ISSAI) at Nazarbayev University, and supported by Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The project aims to bridge the gap for underrepresented languages and has already won the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award 2025 for its impact in AI.

At the event, a Catalan-language AI model was also announced, to be developed in partnership with the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

These initiatives highlight the growing role of AI in supporting mono languages like Kazakh and Catalan, ensuring their presence in the digital future.