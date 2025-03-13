Kazakhstan Ranks 100th in 2025 Global Terrorism Index, Indicating Low Risk

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has secured the 100th position in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), published by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP).

The GTI assesses countries based on the impact of terrorism, with a lower rank indicating a lower risk of terrorism. With a score of 0 points, three Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan have a very low risk of terrorism.

Uzbekistan ranks 90th with 0.233 points, while Tajikistan is ranked 70th with 0.999 points.

The report identified the top three countries with the highest levels of terrorism: Burkina Faso, Pakistan, and Syria.

The GTI uses Dragonfly’s TerrorismTracker database, which contains detailed and structured event records of every terrorist incident reported in open sources since January 2007. Dragonfly is a leading risk intelligence and data company that specialises in global security, geopolitics, crises and instability.