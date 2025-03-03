Kazakhstan Pledges Support for Moroccan Companies

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said the Kazakh government will support Moroccan businesses in strengthening economic and investment ties with Morocco. Nurtleu made the statement on Feb. 28 in Rabat, during meetings with leading Moroccan companies.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu discussed potential cooperation in agriculture, food production, and logistics during talks with Zine Capital Invest President Nourreddine Zine.

At a meeting with the CEO of Alomra Group International Driss Benomar, he explored opportunities for implementing innovative security solutions.

Nurtleu also met with the President of Cadex Group Jawad Youssefi to discuss collaboration in technical maintenance for mining and metallurgical enterprises.

During a meeting with the Founder of Anfa Realities Younes Essassi, he discussed joint construction projects.