Kazakhstan Participates at Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Strengthens Ties with German Partners

ASTANA – Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen development, regional climate cooperation, and enhancing partnership with Germany at the 11th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) on March 18-19 in Berlin, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas addressed the Green Hydrogen – Ramping Up Infrastructure panel at BETD, where he outlined the government’s practical steps to develop hydrogen, achieve carbon neutrality and decarbonize the country’s economy.

“Today, hydrogen energy is seen as a strategic direction. Kazakhstan sees green hydrogen as an opportunity for energy transition, economic diversification and emission reduction. Kazakhstan seeks to balance the use of hydrogen within the country and its export, as in the future it can replace fossil fuels and support economic growth,” said Ilyas.

While in Berlin, Ilyas also held several bilateral meetings.

In his meeting with Berthold Goeke, director general on climate action at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Ilyas discussed cooperation in energy security and climate commitments under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as part of the Paris Agreement.

Goecke commended Kazakhstan’s steps towards green transition, highlighting the country’s appeal for large-scale renewable energy projects. He reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting collective efforts to fulfill the Paris Agreement and sustainable development goals for the benefit of Central Asia.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s involvement in Germany’s Climate Club and Global Matchmaking platform will strengthen the country’s position globally and help identify the most effective financial and technical solutions for decarbonizing the energy sector and reducing emissions.

The sides commended the cooperation of the ministry with the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana, the German Energy Agency, and the German Development Society, also known as GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit).

The Kazakh delegation invited German partners to take part in the Regional Climate Summit in Astana in 2026.

Ilyas discussed the importance of strategic partnerships in hydrogen energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable construction with Kristina Haverkamp, managing director of the German Energy Agency. German partners commended Kazakhstan’s plans for the development of nuclear energy, as well as the implementation of tasks under the national project for the modernization of the energy and utilities sectors.

At the meeting with Hendrik Meller, head of H2-diplo, an initiative to support the German Federal Government’s energy and climate foreign policy, the Kazakh delegation discussed cooperation in promoting hydrogen diplomacy in Kazakhstan, decarbonization as well as achieving sustainable development goals.

The Kazakh ministry and GIZ agreed to deepen cooperation that meets the global goals of combating climate change and sustainable development, increasing energy independence and environmental sustainability of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Last year at BETD, global energy experts and policymakers emphasized the critical need for advanced economies to allocate significant investments toward the development of clean energy solutions in developing countries.