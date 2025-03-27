Kazakhstan Leads Central Asian Countries in GDP Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is projected to lead Central Asia in economic growth, with its GDP expected to rise by 5.5% in 2025, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous year, according to the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report released on March 25.

The report attributes the region’s overall GDP growth, forecasted at 5%, mainly to Kazakhstan’s strong performance.

Among Asian economies, Kazakhstan recorded the third-largest increase in ten-year government bond yields last year, following Bangladesh and Türkiye.

The BFA report highlights Asia’s economic resilience, with the region’s weighted average real GDP growth projected at 4.5% in 2025 and slightly above 4.4% in 2024. It notes Asia’s leadership in research and development (R&D) investment and patent applications.

The BFA, themed Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future, is being held this week in Hainan, China, featuring over 50 discussions on economic integration and global challenges.