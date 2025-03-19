Kazakhstan Introduces Mutual Visa-Free Travel with Morocco

ASTANA – The agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements between Kazakhstan and Morocco came into force on March 19, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Citizens of both countries with national passports can stay visa-free for up to 30 days within six months. The agreement is expected to boost tourism, business, and cultural ties.

In addition, Montenegro has extended its visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens until Dec. 31. This measure opens up new opportunities for Kazakhs planning tourist and business trips.

Meanwhile, Oman has increased its visa-free stay for Kazakhs from 14 to 30 days, though the exemption does not apply to work, study, or permanent residence.