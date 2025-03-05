Kazakhstan Identifies Preliminary Cause of Recent Mine Collapse

ASTANA – A preliminary investigation has revealed that the mine collapse at Kazakhmys Corporation in the Ulytau Region on Feb. 17, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, was caused by the buildup and release of methane from the mine works, followed by an explosion triggered by a spark from electrical equipment.

The Prime Minister’s press service reported on March 5 the investigation also uncovered significant violations of industrial safety and labor protection and responsible individuals.

Operations at the Zhomart mine have been suspended, and the commission has developed measures to prevent similar incidents at hazardous production facilities. The investigation involved eight commissions with experts and specialists from research institutes and laboratories.

Kazakhmys corporation has been ordered to address violations and prevent accidents. This includes improving mine safety, introducing automated systems for gas content detection, installing video surveillance and other measures.