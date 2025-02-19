Pre-Trial Investigation Launched into Mine Collapse in Central Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the Feb. 17 collapse at the Zhomart mine in the Zhanaarka district of Kazakhstan’s Ulytau Region, which left seven people dead, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a Feb. 19 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

A total of 402 people evacuated independently.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has deployed a territorial emergency response team at the site. The hotline received 23 calls related to the incident.

Operations at the mine have been suspended. Two special subcommittees have been formed: one to determine the causes of the accident and another to identify any safety violations. These subcommittees are expected to complete their investigations within ten days.

“Until the investigation shows whether it is dangerous or not, do not even consider resuming work in the mine. The system and approaches must be radically changed, and we, on the part of the state, will tighten it. The Industrial Safety Committee has been created, and we are amending legislation. Parliament is currently reviewing a bill that will grant additional powers to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. We will do our utmost to prevent such accidents,” Bozumbayev stated.

Following presidential instructions, the families of the deceased are receiving necessary support measures. Kazakhmys Corporation, the mine’s owner and operator, will assist with the collective agreement, including covering funeral expenses, paying ten times the annual average salary, financing children’s education, and repaying loans and debts of the deceased workers.

“It is customary for us to settle loans and debts not only for the deceased but also for their family members. You must pay close attention to the families’ needs, including covering education costs for children, particularly minors,” Bozumbayev said.

Additionally, under existing legislation, miners’ families will receive state benefits and social payments from the state social insurance fund for the loss of a breadwinner.