Kazakhstan Honors Tradition with National Clothing Day 

ASTANA – As part of the Nauryznama decade, Kazakhstan celebrates National Clothing Day on March 18, a tradition that encourages people to wear national attire. The initiative promotes the country’s cultural heritage and sets an example for younger generations. National clothing has also become a fashion statement, serving as a means of self-expression and a symbol of identity.

Astana Opera strongly supports this tradition, with its employees making an effort to wear traditional clothing not only during Nauryz celebrations but throughout the year, reported the theater’s press service.

Kazakh ancestors carefully designed each piece of clothing, considering both the harsh climate and the demands of the nomadic lifestyle. Every detail, from ornaments to fabric, symbolized age, social standing, and marital status, and even carried protective qualities.

Maira Orynbayeva, the chief specialist of the Department for Personnel Management and Documentation, believes that every detail of national dress holds cultural significance.

“There is deep meaning in the patterns on national clothing and in the trimming. In my view, all of this serves to guard against negative energy and helps instill confidence. When I wear traditional clothing, I straighten my shoulders and feel proud to be Kazakh,” she said.

Astana Opera’s senior wardrobe supervisor, Zhadyra Kutzhanova, said the beauty of Kazakh national dress captivates foreign visitors, inspires performers, and reminds audiences of traditional attire from different eras.

“At our opera house, national costumes are tailored to match each production. For example, the costumes in “Alpamys” are designed in a fairy tale-inspired style. Shapans [traditional coats] without ornaments symbolize grief and sorrow, while brightly colored costumes indicate prosperity. In the past, a person’s shapan reflected their social status,” she said.

Kutzhanova also noted that in “Birzhan – Sara”, the wedding guests wear richly decorated shapans, embroidered with patterns such as ram’s horns, moon horns, and double horns, some adorned with precious stones.

Astana Opera holds over 10,000 costumes, including 1,580 in the national style. A full national costume for an opera performance typically includes five elements: a shirt, a vest, a shapan, a belt, and a headdress.

According to the wardrobe staff, national costumes require special care, as frequent washing can cause them to lose their color and original appearance.

“We have a shapan that is 25 years old. It was created in 2000 for “Birzhan – Sara”, staged at the Kulyash Baiseitova Opera and Ballet Theater, where a soloist performed in it. Thanks to the meticulous care of our wardrobe team, the shapan has remained in its original condition for a quarter of a century,” said Kutzhanova.