Kazakhstan Holds Strategic Talks at CERAWeek 2025 to Strengthen Global Energy Partnerships

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev engaged in discussions with global energy leaders at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, the United States. Meetings with S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin and executives from major energy companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and Eni, focused on enhancing Kazakhstan’s role in the global energy market, diversifying energy sources, and fostering long-term partnerships.

During their meeting on March 10, Satkaliyev and Yergin discussed global energy trends and Kazakhstan’s role in maintaining energy security. Satkaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to sustainable development, noting the country’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy balance and develop renewable energy sources. Yergin acknowledged Kazakhstan’s importance as a key player in the global energy landscape and expressed confidence in strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and S&P Global.

Kazakhstan’s delegation also held a series of meetings with the management of the world’s largest energy companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni and Honeywell, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service on March 12.

The talks focused on both current projects in Kazakhstan and long-term partnership prospects. Priority topics included updating hydrocarbon production volumes, accelerating the development of gas processing capacities, attracting investment in geological exploration, introducing advanced technologies and developing renewable energy sources.

Key topics during meetings with Michael Wirth, chairman of the board and CEO of Chevron Corporation, and John Whelan, senior vice president of ExxonMobil Upstream, focused on the Tengiz and Kashagan oil projects and future growth plans. Satkaliyev stressed the importance of meeting production targets, optimizing costs, and adhering to international commitments to stabilize the global market.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan and Eni’s COO of Natural Resources, Guido Brusco, discussed gas strategy and renewable energy projects. Notably, the potential construction of a new gas processing plant with a capacity of up to 4 billion cubic meters per year was explored to meet domestic demands and enhance liquefied petroleum gas production. The delegation also reviewed Eni’s progress in building a hybrid wind-solar power plant in the Mangystau Region to generate 120 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy.

Kazakhstan’s delegation visited the Honeywell technology center in Houston to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Satkaliyev concluded the meetings by underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for foreign investment and technology transfer in its energy sector.

“We are focused on long-term mutually beneficial partnership with global industry leaders and are ready to implement ambitious projects that will contribute to the sustainable development of our country and strengthen global energy security,” said Satkaliyev.