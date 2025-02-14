Kazakhstan Can Be Favorite Place for Neo Nomads, Says Deputy Minister

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is opening its doors wider to digital nomads and remote professionals since the launch of the Neo Nomad Visa in November. In an interview with The Astana Times, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev shared the inspiration behind the visa, saying Kazakhstan can become a “favorite place” for neo nomads.

“Kazakhstan is open to more than 80 countries with a visa-free regime, so anyone can come to visit Kazakhstan for up to one month. For some countries, it is up to three months,” said the deputy minister.

What is the neo nomad visa about?

The neo nomad visa is specifically tailored for professionals and digital entrepreneurs who wish to live in Kazakhstan while working remotely with foreign income. It is a multiple-entry visa valid for up to one year, with the possibility of an extension for another year. Family members can also obtain visas for the same duration, though work and religious activities are restricted under this scheme.

Among other requirements, such as lack of criminal record and medical insurance, those applying must also have a verified monthly income of at least $3,000. It takes around five days to get this kind of visa.

Inspiration behind the new visa

According to Yerkinbayev, the move comes in response to the growing number of foreign nationals drawn to Kazakhstan’s cities eager to stay longer but limited by the existing visa restriction. The decision to launch the visa stemmed from direct conversations with foreign professionals already living in the country.

A visit to Almaty, where he met local creative professionals, cemented the necessity for a long-term visa option.

“Many said, ‘we have foreign friends who are living and enjoying Almaty because it is so comfortable and affordable for them to stay here.’ They are designers, some content-making people, and [people working in] consultancy services. They are staying and living in Almaty, but they are so sorry. They want more than one month to be able to stay, so they are combining working and travel,” Yerkinbayev explained.

With its vibrant cultural scene, relative affordability, and proximity to some awe-inspiring natural wonders, Almaty is becoming an increasingly popular city for location-independent professionals.

One week later, Yerkinbayev traveled to Aktau, a Caspian Sea city known for its coastal appeal, where he met a group of young foreigners at a local cafe. He recalls their admiration of the city’s charm and convenient location.

“They said it is so beautiful living in Aktau because you can be in Baku in less than one hour. (…) They were traveling to have lunch in Baku and getting back to Aktau. You can see a beautiful sea, very nice weather and climate, and a very short distance to travel to Moscow or Istanbul,” said Yerkinbayev.

Nothing like Kazakhstan

With this new visa framework, Kazakhstan joins a growing list of countries that have recognized the economic and cultural benefits of attracting global talent. But Yerkinbayev believes none offer “such a beautiful combination.”

“You can see nomadic culture. You can stay in a safe city, you can enjoy branded hotels, or you can enjoy a huge diversity of food and beverage facilities and nightlife and everything. It is affordable, and people are friendly. We think that Kazakhstan can be a very favorite place for neo nomads to live and stay and work remotely in their companies,” he said.

Along with the neo nomad visa, Kazakhstan also offers the digital nomad visa and visa for permanent residence – for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers seeking long-term opportunities, whether for career growth or business expansion.

“It is a project of the digital ministry [Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry ]. So what they offer is a visa, but it is a more working permit than a visa for those who have a background in IT and AI. We are welcoming them so they can be based here, employed here, or develop their own business here in Kazakhstan. That one is more about working permits and residency. What we offer [with a neo nomad visa] is to to let you stay as a tourist for up to one year,” he said.

For those who want to watch the full interview, head to The Astana Times YouTube channel.