Kazakh PM, EU Delegation Discuss Enhancing Trade and Economic Relations

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan–European Union Dialogue Platform on Critical Raw Materials with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions from EU member states, along with executives from leading industrial companies on Feb. 28.

The meeting was co-chaired Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and the EU Delegation’s Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Johannes Baur.

The European Union continues to be a crucial partner for Kazakhstan. From 2005 to 2024, the EU has contributed over $200 billion in direct investment to Kazakhstan, representing nearly half of all foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“Today, the European Union stands as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for more than a third of our foreign trade and half of the investments we attract. Last year, mutual trade turnover increased by 17%, reaching nearly $50 billion. We are keen on expanding and diversifying the product range we supply to Europe,” Bektenov said during the meeting.

To strengthen trade and economic cooperation, Kazakhstan is working on creating a more favorable business environment. The updated Concept of Investment Policy, which extends through 2029, aims to launch a new investment cycle and achieve the strategic goal of doubling the country’s GDP.

The government is implementing digital solutions to streamline public administration, reduce bureaucracy, and optimize regulatory processes. Initiatives like the National Digital Investment Platform and websites such as minerals.gov.kz and e-qazyna.kz are enhancing the transparency of licensing processes. Efforts to improve the legislative framework are focusing on promoting raw material processing and the production of high-value finished products.

“Together with Kazakhstan, we are developing the next Roadmap for Strategic Partnership for 2025-2026, with particular emphasis on supporting digitalization and geodata management,” said Baur.

Bektenov also raised concerns shared by domestic businesses during his recent meetings with entrepreneurs. Notably, he highlighted challenges related to visa procedures, which hinder the mobility of Kazakhstan’s entrepreneurs and freight carriers.

“The difficulties in obtaining Schengen visas was raised, especially in countries such as Lithuania, Germany, and Poland. Kazakhstan’s freight carriers face a limited number of slots at visa centers, long waiting times of up to two months, and the issuance of short-term visas of just three months. These challenges significantly complicate their business operations,” he noted.

Bektenov expressed hope for constructive dialogue to simplify procedures for Kazakhstan’s businesses and freight carriers. Following the meeting, the officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships, enhancing economic ties, and working together on new initiatives.