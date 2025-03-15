Kazakh Journalist’s Book Sheds Light on Legacy of Joshy, Genghis Khan’s Eldest Son

ASTANA – Kazakh journalist and documentary producer Maya Bekbayeva explores a thrilling account of Joshy Khan, Genghis Khan’s eldest son, his life and contribution to the formation of Kazakh statehood in her new book, “Joshy Khan. Ruler of the Great Ulus.”

In an interview with The Astana Times, Bekbayeva shared her experience writing about Joshy Khan, her role as Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, and the untold stories of Kazakhstan’s history that deserve more attention.

Released in Kazakh, Russian and English languages, the book is a follow-up to the documentary film, which will premiere in cinemas nationwide on March 20.

Why does Joshy Khan matter?

With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regularly marking and celebrating his legacy, Bekbayeva said many people are still unaware of Joshy Khan’s story.

“Last year at the national kurultai our president said a very important thing that 2024 is declared the year of the 800th anniversary of the Golden Horde. At the official level, Kazakhstan declared that it is the legal successor of the Golden Horde. For me, as a person who actively engages in the popularization of Kazakh history, this is very important,” said Bekbayeva.

The Golden Horde, also known as Joshy Ulus, flourished from the mid-13th to the late 14th century, named after the ruler of these lands.

“All Kazakh khans were his direct descendants, meaning only Genghisids—heirs of Genghis Khan—had the right to rule in Kazakhstan. From Kerey to Kenesary Khan, every Kazakh khan traced their lineage back to descendants of Genghis Khan,” said Bekbayeva.

The book showcases different aspects of Joshy Khan’s personality using archival sources and interviews with historians. The great ruler was tolerant towards the nations he had subjugated.

“It was important for me to reveal this personality of Joshy Khan, because the more you study everything that is connected to him, the more you realize he was a remarkable figure of his time,” said Bekbayeva.

“To put it into perspective, the Kazakhs had not yet emerged as a distinct ethnic group at the time. The region was home to various Turkic-Mongolian tribes, and Joshy Khan ruled with remarkable patience and fairness. He embraced the diversity of his subjects, not oppressing anyone based on tribe or religion. This cultural melting pot ultimately laid the foundation for the Kazakh identity.

His tolerance left a deep impression on me,” she added.

The cause of Joshy Khan’s death remains uncertain, with multiple theories surrounding it.

“The Aksak Kulan legend says that he died on the hunt, but many say that he was killed by his father Genghis Khan due to certain disagreements—particularly over Joshy’s more tolerant approach to ruling. He did not like bloodshed, he perceived it painfully,” said Bekbayeva.

Some records describe a clash between Joshy Khan and his brother Shagatai at Khorezm’s walls on the city’s fate: Shagatai wanted to destroy the city, while Joshy sought to preserve it. Unable to agree, they turned to Genghis Khan, who ordered its destruction to make way for pastureland, further straining his relationship with Joshy.

The lessons of tolerance that one can learn from Joshy Khan are timeless.

“These defining moments reveal Joshy Khan— the ancestor of all Kazakh khans—from an interesting perspective, highlighting his tolerance, a trait deeply rooted in the Kazakh people, our statehood, and mentality today,” said Bekbayeva.

“Kazakhstan is home to diverse ethnic groups, each freely preserving and promoting their culture and language. That’s why I believe this history is important—not only for the Kazakh people but for the world as well,” she added.

Several other historical books are set for release this year, according to Bekbayeva. Following “Joshy Khan. Ruler of the Great Ulus,” she plans to publish a book on Kazakhstan’s contribution to the victory in World War II and later on the leaders of Alash, Kazakh intelligentsia movement.

Joshy Khan’s story is also central in a six-series documentary drama produced by Karga Seven Pictures and supported by Kazakhstan’s Dara Foundation of Presidential Initiatives.

Promoting lesser-known facts about Kazakh history

“There are very few countries in this world that have gone through what our people have gone through and still survived,” said Bekbayeva.

At length, the devastating impact of famines that wiped out over half the population, along with repression, mass deportations, and the Karlag—a network of prison camps in Kazakhstan as part of the Gulag—was further compounded by nuclear tests, plunging the nation into desperate times.

“It is remarkable that, despite enduring such immense hardships, our people persevered. An individual who has faced such trials might become hardened, yet Kazakhstan remains a unique country—having suffered so much, it did not grow bitter. On the contrary, even during times of famine, Kazakhs welcomed countless others into their land. Though they were starving themselves, they shared their last piece of bread, refusing to let those tens of thousands of people who arrived in our territory die a hungry death,” said Bekbayeva.

To spread that message far and wide, Bekbayeva emphasized the role of journalists covering the topic and a new generation of historians.

“It seems to me that this is something that must be talked about, especially in the era of the stagnation of moral values. In many ways, Kazakhstan could become an example for many countries. How not to fall into victimhood, but to move forward and develop despite everything,” she added.

Role as the goodwill ambassador

Last year, Bekbayeva was named a goodwill ambassador of Kazakhstan – a title which honors prominent figures who advance the country’s image abroad through cultural, scientific, and humanitarian contributions.

“I am very happy that this role aligns perfectly with my work. Until now, I’ve been sharing Kazakhstan’s history with our audience, but this role allows me to tell our country’s story on a much broader scale,” said Bekbayeva.

“Shortly after my appointment as a goodwill ambassador, my film about Mahmud al-Kashgari and Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk [Compendium of the languages of the Turks] was presented at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Kazakhstan’s history is deeply intertwined with the broader Turkic world, and it was an honor to share this film with such a distinguished audience,” she said.

Bekbayeva has also collaborated with the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, which focuses on preserving, studying, and promoting Turkic heritage.

“We are doing a project on the YouTube channel, Turk Discovery, where I also talk about the history of Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Azerbaijanis, and the history of Turks. Reaching a wide audience is incredibly important to me, as I see this as an opportunity to popularize our history beyond Kazakhstan, bringing it to the world community,” said Bekbayeva.