Kazakh Foreign Ministry Recognizes Goodwill Ambassadors Promoting Global Image

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the second ceremony of the Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan project on Dec. 9, honoring prominent figures who advance the nation’s image abroad through cultural, scientific and humanitarian contributions.

The first round of the project, launched in June, set a precedent for recognizing those who embody the country’s values on the global stage.

Prominent Kazakh public and cultural figures invited to join the project include People’s Artist and singer Dimash Qudaibergen, opera singer Maria Mudryak, journalist, TV presenter and cultural project producer Maya Bekbayeva, archaeologist and National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO member Dmitriy Voyakin, and scientist-ethnographer and chair of the Qazaq Geography board, Aigerim Musagazhinova.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our team, I would like to express our deep gratitude for your tireless efforts and contributions to fostering peace by introducing our foreign partners to the culture, art, sports, cuisine, and the richness of our country, allowing our international friends to understand Kazakhstan better,” said Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He also referenced the new Born Bold campaign, mentioning President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the fifth World Nomad Games opening ceremony.

“We advocate the promotion of the modern image of the Kazakh identity on the world stage and familiarization of the foreign audience with the legacy of the Nomadic culture, as noted by the head of state at the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games. He particularly stressed that nomads are ‘born courageous’ (‘tumysynan qaisar’ in Kazakh),” said Rakhmetullin.

This sentiment is central to Kazakhstan’s approach to modern international challenges. In essence, Born Bold is a statement of who the Kazakh people are – confident, ambitious and ready to embrace the opportunities ahead.

“The Goodwill Ambassador project aims to further enhance awareness and visibility of Kazakhstan as a prime destination for tourism and investment. By engaging professionals and multifaceted talents like you, your efforts bring glory to Kazakhstan in various fields. In today’s digital age, you are recognized as influencers, and we are honored to entrust you with the prestigious role,” added Rakhmetullin, addressing the newly appointed ambassadors.

Commenting on receiving the award, opera singer Mudryak, who is one of the most sought-after lyric coloraturas of her generation, shared her deep sense of honor. A graduate of Milan’s Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory, Mudryak is ranked among the top 10 sopranos in the Belvedere International Competition.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be part of this meaningful project. It plays a significant role in promoting Kazakhstan’s recognition worldwide,” Mudryak told The Astana Times.

Archaeologist Dmitriy Voyakin, renowned for uncovering and preserving Kazakhstan’s historical treasures, expressed pride in representing the country.

“Archaeology is a science of discovery, and every expedition brings new insights that we eagerly share with the world. These findings inspire awe at the rich history, monuments and sites that define our land. Being an ambassador allows me to bridge Kazakhstan’s past and future. Each of us, as citizens, carries this responsibility, serving as a link between what has been and what lies ahead,” he told The Astana Times.

Addressing the audience, journalist and producer Maya Bekbaeva underscored the project’s relevance, highlighting Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping legacy and commitment to environmental and cultural harmony.

“For me, as a goodwill ambassador, it is now very important to promote these core values (…) It is a great honor to undertake this mission, and I will strive to fulfill it with dignity,” she said.

Ethnographer Aigerim Musagazhinova, who has studied Kazakh cuisine for over 13 years, spoke about her mission to elevate Kazakh culinary traditions globally. Musagazhinova, alongside colleagues from the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition, spent a year traveling across Kazakhstan, delving into culinary traditions in every region.

“Kazakh cuisine is more than just recipes. It is a philosophy reflecting our hospitality and heritage (…) We have received positive feedback for presenting Kazakh cuisine from various perspectives, not only focusing on its historical and philosophical roots but also addressing its potential in business,” Musagazhinova told the press.

“Kazakh cuisine offers immense potential for economic growth through domestic production. The numbers speak for themselves as we hold over 19 patents for innovative products such as green tea and coffee substitutes, as well as black pepper alternatives, all made from plants native to Kazakhstan. These herbs are the treasures of our land,” she added.

The event also highlighted Dimash Qudaibergen’s role as a Goodwill Ambassador, who also was recognized as the Cultural Worker of the Year for the fourth time on Dec.9.

“Although he could not attend the ceremony today, I would like to mention our beloved and respected performer Dimash. His success has drawn global attention to Kazakhstan, and he has already embraced the role of ambassador with great responsibility,” said Rakhmetullin.

During the ceremony, honorees received ‘Qazaqstan for Peace’ badges and certificates, symbolizing their commitment to advancing Kazakhstan’s identity on the global stage. The ministry expressed gratitude for their efforts and pledged ongoing support for their initiatives.