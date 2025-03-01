‘Golden Empire’ Series Brings Story of Jochi Khan – Warrior, Son and Human – to Screen

ASTANA – In the plains of the Ulytau Region in central Kazakhstan, a solitary mausoleum stands guard over the legacy of Jochi Khan, the eldest son of Genghis Khan. Now, that legacy is being brought to life as Kazakhstan embarked on a documentary drama titled “Golden Empire” to bring Jochi Khan’s story to the screen. The goal is to capture the grandeur of the era while uncovering the personal stories that shaped it, said the Dara Foundation of Presidential Initiatives, which supports the project, in an interview with The Astana Times.

“Golden Empire” is a six-part documentary drama by Karga Seven Pictures, a production company based in Istanbul and Los Angeles, with the support of the Dara foundation.

“Jochi Khan is a figure standing at the crossroads of two worlds. On one hand, he is the son of Genghis Khan, known for his ruthless conquests. On the other, Jochi foresees a new era, one in which diplomacy and strategic alliances will become just as important as military strength,” said the foundation.

Born in the 12th century, Jochi Khan’s life was not easy. He carried the weight of being the eldest son of Genghis Khan, a man who shaped the course of Eurasian history and one of the history’s most brutal figures.

Jochi Khan’s life seemed to be as dramatic as any saga: born under a cloud of controversy over his paternity, as his mother, Borte, was abducted by the Merkit tribe before his birth, and dying under mysterious circumstances, with an exact date not known to this day.

How it matters for modern Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, however, Jochi Khan is remembered not just as the son of a conqueror, but as a founder of the Great Ulus, later known as the Golden Horde. This era is one of the key periods in Kazakhstan’s centuries-old history, and in many ways, laid the foundation for Kazakh statehood itself.

The series’ timing could not be more ideal, as this year Kazakhstan commemorates the 800th anniversary of the formation of Jochi Ulus. It is also an opportunity to break old narratives of Kazakh history.

“For a long time, Kazakhstan’s history was viewed as an inseparable part of Russian and Soviet history. However, by delving deeper into the history of the uluses that emerged in Central Asia as a result of the Mongol conquests, particularly the Golden Horde, it becomes evident that the roots of Kazakh statehood extend much further back,” said the foundation.

They stressed a direct influence of the Golden Horde on the formation of modern Kazakhstan.

“Our territory was a core part of this great empire, and its legacy is reflected in our ethnic composition, social structure, cultural traditions, and governance systems. The division into tribes and clans, as well as many aspects of our heritage, are a continuation of the policies laid down during the rule of Jochi and his descendants,” said the Dara foundation.

“We want to introduce contemporary audiences to the nomadic philosophy of thought, allowing the world to gain a deeper understanding of how our national identity and mindset were formed. This series provides a chance to view history not as a distant and static past but as a continuous process that shapes the present. The world we live in today is, in many ways, a result of the decisions made 800 years ago,” it said.

Underexplored stories of the Golden Horde

For the Dara foundation, the Jochi Khan series is also about unveiling a part of history that remains “underexplored and fragmented in historical narratives.”

“The Golden Horde was one of the most powerful empires in world history, shaping the political landscape of Eurasia for centuries. This period had a profound impact on the region’s culture, ethnic composition, military philosophy, and governance. The ruling dynasty of the Golden Horde maintained power for over 6.5 centuries, controlling vast territories. Historically, the Golden Horde is comparable in significance to the Turkic Khaganate, the Roman Empire, and the empire of Alexander the Great,” said the foundation.

The goal is to “recreate the grandeur of this era while also delving into the human stories behind the great events of the Middle Ages.”

“There are pages in the history of the Golden Horde that have never been deeply explored. One of them is the story of a man whose decisions shaped the fate of the peoples of the Dasht-i-Kipchak, yet whose own fate remained tragic. Jochi Khan was overshadowed by his legendary father, Genghis Khan, and later by his famous descendants, such as Batu Khan,” they said.

Themes that resonate with everyone

The plot will narrate a story of the rise of the Golden Horde, through the lens of universal themes that resonate with everyone – from a complicated father-son relationship, family struggles to betrayal and loyalty.

There is yet another theme where many countries, including Kazakhstan, find themselves in – a conflict between tradition and a new vision for the future.

“‘The Golden Empire’ is not merely a historical reconstruction, but an emotional journey into the life of Jochi Khan. It is a story not only about a great empire but also about the personal struggle of an heir caught between loyalty to his father and his own vision for the future,” said the foundation.

Collaboration with Karga Seven Pictures

The collaboration with Karga Seven Pictures is bringing Jochi’s story to life with high production values and global know-how. Karga Seven is no stranger to sweeping historical epics. The studio is known for large-scale dramas such as “Rise of Empires: Ottoman,” “Testament: The Story of Moses” and “The Midnight in the Pera Palace” on Netflix.

“The story of Jochi Khan captured the interest of Karga Seven Pictures because his journey is one of choice, strategy, defiance, and reform. Through his struggles and decisions, the audience will gain a deeper understanding of how great empires were forged and what it truly means to be a ruler in a world where power is built not only on force but on vision and leadership,” said the foundation.

Another critical factor in selecting a partner for this project was their understanding of nomadic philosophy and cultural context.

“The success of ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ proved that historical docudramas can effectively engage international audiences, making distant events relatable and intriguing,” said the foundation.

Filming

Preparations are wrapping up for the filming of the six-part series. Karga Seven team, with executive producer and director Emre Şahin, has been on the ground.

“The series offers a fresh take on history through the eyes of Jochi Khan — not as a distant myth, but as the story of a living, breathing man caught between destiny and self-discovery,” said director Emre Şahin. “Against the backdrop of monumental events that shaped the Golden Horde, we are focusing on an intensely personal journey — a son searching for his place in the world, a leader trying to unite fractured tribes, and the personal sacrifices hidden behind grand historical moments. It is a family saga at heart, where empires are forged not just on battlefields, but in the hearts of people.”

The entire filming is taking place in Kazakhstan, a decision made after the production company visited the country.

“Initially, the plan was to shoot 60% of the series in Kazakhstan and the rest in Turkish production studios. However, after thorough research, director Emre Şahin and the production team decided to relocate all filming to locations in the Almaty, Mangystau, and Turkistan regions. The diverse landscapes of these areas will authentically recreate the atmosphere of the Golden Horde’s era,” said the foundation.

Accuracy of historical narrative

The work on the script is completed, crafted by an international team of writers and guided by Kazakh historians and experts. Among those involved are Justin Pollard, who worked on “Vikings” and Claire Moorsom, who sharpened his pen on “Outlaw King.”

A special research group was formed to write “The Golden Empire.” It includes leading international and Kazakh historians, archaeologists, and researchers specializing in the Jochi Khan era and the Golden Horde.

“One of the film’s historical consultants is the renowned Kazakh historian Zhaksalyk Sabitov, an expert in medieval history and the head of the Jochi Institute. Additionally, Dr. Aibolat Kushkumbayev, an expert on military history and warfare in the Jochi Ulus during the 13th–15th centuries, consulted on the project,” said the foundation.

With the backing of the foundation, the production team also accessed historical archives, allowing for a deeper exploration of the cultural and historical context of the period.

Challenges along the way

The biggest challenge, however, was striking a balance between historical accuracy and cinematic storytelling, because the goal was not just to depict costumes or architecture, but also a “unique visual identity of the Dasht-i-Kipchak during Jochi Khan’s era, distinguishing it from other historical depictions of the Mongol Empire.”

“Additionally, reconstructing the visual world of the Golden Horde posed a significant challenge due to the scarcity of surviving historical documents and images,” said the foundation.

Who’s starring?

According to the foundation, the international casting is complete. “Over 4,000 actors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Sweden, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Southeast Asia auditioned for key roles,” they said.

Three hundred and fifty actors were shortlisted, including 250 Kazakh actors, while the casting for secondary and episodic roles is ongoing.

Kazakh actors will take on the iconic parts of Jochi Khan, young Genghis Khan, Chagatai, Ogedei, and Batu. All cast members are undergoing intensive horseback riding and historical fencing training.

The work of many people behind the scenes

The art department is also putting the finishing touches on historical costumes and props. Every detail, from weaponry to everyday objects, is being recreated based on deep historical research. Leading artisans and experts have been brought in to ensure the era’s atmosphere doesn’t just look authentic, but feels it too.

The Nomad Stunts, a prominent Kazakh crew of stunt professionals led by Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, is also involved in the filming. On the training grounds, stunt coordinators are choreographing complex battle scenes, with stunt performers perfecting authentic mounted combat techniques.

The team is watching closely for the accuracy of historical details in large-scale battle sequences. To bring these epic clashes — and historical locations — to life, the production has enlisted cutting-edge visual effects studios that regularly work with Hollywood heavyweights such as Walt Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Universal Studios, and Sony Pictures.