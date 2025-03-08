Kazakh Capital Showcases GASYR Project, Visual Chronicle of Generations 

ASTANA – The LM Kulanshi creative space hosted the GASYR project’s presentation, a visual narrative featuring 100 portraits of residents ranging from zero to 100. More than a collection of photographs, the exhibition explores the passage of time, life, and generations in Kazakhstan.

Each portrait tells a story, revealing the essence of an era through expressions and lived experiences. The exhibition highlights the deep connection between past, present, and future, illustrating the physical passage of time and the nation’s resilience, traditions, and character. Spanning every stage of life, the project reflects the continuity of human existence and national heritage.

In an interview with The Astana Times, project creator Leila Makhat shared that the idea for the project came to her during a flight.

“During my flight, I realized how much we miss in life because everything moves so fast. We are overloaded with information and forget to notice how we change over time—how the expressions and faces of each new generation evolve,” said Makhat. “That’s when I came up with the idea to create portraits of people who have lived through so much, those just beginning their journey, and those who have already built their lives. The concept naturally formed from ages zero to 100.”

Makhat invited renowned photographer Ali Ospan to contribute his expertise to bring the idea to life.

“Ospan creates portraits that touch the soul. His photography is meticulously composed, with a deep attention to detail, lighting, and emotion. That’s why I wanted him to be part of this project,” she noted.

The project took six months to complete, and an exhibition of the works is scheduled for May. The portraits showcase people from various ethnic groups nationwide, emphasizing the diversity and unity of the nation.

A reflection of time and humanity

Ospan described the project as a testament to the passage of time and the enduring nature of memory, tradition, and humanity.

“This is a project about us, about people, about Kazakhstan. It is a reminder that time moves forward, but memory and heritage remain,” he said.

He sought to capture the individuality of each subject by listening to their stories and immersing himself in their emotions.

“I wanted to reveal each person uniquely. As part of the project, I visited a nursing home and a hospice. People heard about the project and wanted to participate—to share their time and their presence. When I asked participants about the happiest moment of their lives, most spoke about family,” noted Ospan.

He added that the experience made him reflect on what truly matters.

“Each person offers a reflection of themselves, making you rethink things—whether it’s stepping out of your comfort zone or embracing the boundless dreams of children. That’s what makes this project so valuable,” he said.

Personal journeys through portraits

Gulzifa Kumarkyzy joined the project by chance after her daughter encouraged her to reach out.

“It felt like my natural element because I worked with artists and craftsmen in Ust-Kamenogorsk, organizing exhibitions and promoting creativity. I was immersed in that atmosphere again here, and I enjoyed it,” said Kumarkyzy.

She noted that the process felt effortless, with Ospan engaging her in conversation and capturing moments naturally.

“I loved the idea of covering ages zero to 100—it made me curious about the final result. I have only seen a small part so far, but I’m very impressed. This project is like a portrait of a century—not just faces, but the stories behind them. A person’s face is not just an image, it reflects their history and inner world. And Ospan has an incredible ability to bring that out,” said Kumarkyzy.

Diana Batishcheva, whose 10-year-old son participated, admired the project’s depth.

“Ospan executed this idea with such nuance. He was not just a photographer—he was a psychologist. He did not just press a button, he connected with people, built trust, and captured emotions,” she said. “I watched as he asked my son questions, creating a moment that would resonate. His goal was not just to take a photo, but to evoke thought and emotion.”

The GASYR project features 100 portraits representing 60 professions, 50 men and women, 30 working individuals, and 18 ethnic groups. Among the participants are industry leaders, social workers, scientists, artists, veteran mothers, and war veterans, including the Kazakh national writer Mukhtar Shakhanov.