EU Solidifies Partnership with Central Asia Ahead of Global Gateway Forum

ASTANA – More than ever, current global challenges emphasize the need for solid partnerships, said European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, who is expected to visit five Central Asian countries from March 12 to 18 to strengthen the EU-Central Asia partnership ahead of the first-ever EU-Central Asia Summit in early April and the Global Gateway Forum in June.

“My goal is to focus on key Global Gateway projects, which the EU and Central Asian partners are advancing together to create quality jobs, unlock new business opportunities, and improve essential services – from education to modern infrastructure,” Síkela said.

According to the press service of the EU delegation in Kazakhstan, the Commissioner will sign several contracts related to the main priority areas of Global Gateway in Central Asia, including transport. The focus will be on the Middle Corridor, critical raw materials, digital connectivity, and the water, energy and climate sectors.

Síkela will conclude bilateral and regional agreements on transport and critical raw materials in Kazakhstan, where he will meet high-level government officials, attend press conferences, and engage with Kazakh and EU businesses.

The Global Gateway strategy, the EU’s positive offer to bridge the global investment gap, aims to mobilize 300 billion euros (US$325.8 billion) in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027.