Canadian Company Secures Critical Minerals License in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Canada-based Condor Energies secured a 6,800-hectare critical minerals exploration license, granted for six years, in Kazakhstan, reported Mining Technology on March 10.

The new Kolkuduk license is located near Condor Energies’ 37,300-hectare Sayakbay license. Both sites are in a geothermally active, faulted region known for mineral-rich brine reservoirs.

Mining Technology cites data from the Kazakh Government, and according to it, previous hydrocarbon drilling in Kolkuduk revealed brine deposits with lithium concentrations of up to 130 milligrams per liter. Historical data suggests a 1,000-meter brine reservoir column, also containing rubidium, strontium, and cesium.

The license location between Europe and China provides direct access to major critical minerals markets, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role in the global supply chain.

Condor Energies President and CEO Don Streu highlighted the project’s role in strengthening global critical mineral supply chains.

“Condor Energies’ growing critical minerals initiatives support our Uzbekistan natural gas project and Kazakhstan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation fuel business,” Streu said.

Earlier Condor Energies has signed an agreement with Kazakhstan on the construction of an LNG plant, which will be able to produce up to 350 tons of gas per day.