Breaking Cycle of Poverty Through Education

In a time where Instagram showcases only the best sides of life, it becomes challenging not to compare oneself with others. However, behind every ideal picture, there is a story of struggle, compromise, and determination. Many pictures are taken, but only the perfect ones are posted.

Thus, my story—and the stories of many people who are starting from scratch—illustrate why it is necessary to stand up to skepticism and ceaseless comparisons. Instead, people should concentrate on walking their own path and recognize that even small progress is a triumph.

I will always cherish what my parents did for me. They sacrificed their young age of comfort to make sure that I could have prospects they never dreamed of having. I was raised in a so-called vremyanka, a low-income housing, where electricity was turned off at 9 p.m. Even then, I continued studying, and during exam periods, I had to use a flashlight on my phone after the power was cut. The desire to succeed pushed me to work hard since I had a dream for which my parents had paid the price. At some point, I secured an opportunity that I thought would never be possible: I was accepted into a prestigious school on a scholarship. I could join an environment where most of my counterparts lived a life I could only imagine having – better clothing, devices and influential contacts.

Life there wasn’t easy. Bullying is very rife among teenagers, and many of my classmates teased me because I grew up in poverty. I didn’t have the same fashionable outfits or the newest headphones, or the social connections that many of my peers enjoyed.

From a tender age, I never let the fact that I did not have friends or that I was often subjected to bullying break my spirit. In the evening, I had to go to school, and then after morning classes, I joined my parents in the market selling goods to feed the family. In the evening, I had to prepare for my exams. It was tiring, and at some point, I wished I could quit. I endured because I knew that an education was my ticket to a better future—an avenue to repay my parent’s sacrifice and give myself a fighting chance.

This experience gives me an understanding that comparison is often misleading. Everybody has problems, and what may appear to be an easy life for someone else is often the result of hard work behind the scenes. Thus, by comparing yourself to others, you lose sight that your progress also matters and your job is valuable. The reality is that success is not the same for everyone. What matters most is continuing to move forward, even if the path is challenging.

A key policy issue evident in this context is the absence of structures and mechanisms to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Many students begin their education from vastly different starting points, yet our education systems expect them to compete on the same playing field.

As a result, some young people get discouraged because they feel they will never be able to compete for opportunities. One solution is to strengthen support programs for students coming from low-income families – programs that go beyond grants and scholarships to include mentorship initiatives.

Mentorship can be life-changing for students who feel that they do not belong and are experiencing loneliness. The power of acceptance is one of the most important forms of support—knowing that someone believes in them can make all the difference. Young people also require encouragement through words and hand-on-shoulder moments. Schools should employ people who will effectively advise students on issues arising from poverty and the need to succeed financially. By eliminating these problems, we can make the academic environment fair and give each learner a chance at success.

Education is one of the most effective ways people can transform their destinies, especially those living in poverty. It creates hope and a future for people that never would have afforded it before, and it gives people with determination and motivation the chance they need. That’s why we need to embrace change and strive for a society where everyone receives the support they need to access education.

The author is Shynar Kanatbayeva, a graduate student at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

