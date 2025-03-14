Astana Finance Days 2025 to Take Place in September

ASTANA—The eighth Astana Finance Days (AFD) will be held on Sept. 4-5 and will bring together over 5,000 participants, according to the Astana International Financial Centre’s press service.

The theme highlights the dual meaning of “capital:” Astana as Kazakhstan’s capital — a growing financial hub connecting East and West — and the three critical forms of capital — financial, social, human, natural, and manufactured—that drive sustainable growth. In a global race for capital, strategic use of capital is crucial to tackling challenges such as climate change, promoting robust economic development, and keeping pace with rapid technological change.

AFD 2025 will feature in-depth discussions on finance, fintech, and sustainable development, unveil regulatory advancements and new financial products, and offer high-level networking with industry leaders, government officials, and investors.

Since its launch in 2018, AFD has become a key platform for finance, investment, and sustainability trends, facilitating business deals and partnerships.

The 2024 edition hosted over 4,000 participants from more than 70 countries.