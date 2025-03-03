AIF 2025 to Host Critical Dialogue on Global Challenges

ASTANA – The Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 will take place on May 29-30, fostering cross-border dialogues on international diplomacy and cooperation amid global disruption and polarization, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

Building on the success of the 2023 forum, which drew over 5,000 international participants, this year’s event will address pressing global challenges and emerging trends impacting key sectors.

The program has three core themes: Foreign Policy and International Security, Energy and Climate Change, and Economy and Finance. It will feature high-level one-on-one sessions with heads of state and industry leaders, alongside panel discussions with renowned experts and policymakers.

The forum, with the theme “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future,” sets the agenda for a new era of multilateralism and diplomacy.

Registration is now open.