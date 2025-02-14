Tokayev Visits National Archive, Baiseitova University of Arts 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the newly completed building of the President’s Archive on Feb. 14, which has been relocated from Almaty to the capital in line with the Head of State’s instructions. This archive is the first of its kind in Central Asia, serving not only as a repository of the nation’s documentary heritage but also as an educational and scientific center.

The specialized facility includes a range of features such as archive storage areas, a laboratory complex, an interactive exhibition hall, a reading room, as well as offices and administrative spaces. The building is equipped with 24 storage facilities designed to house documents, audiovisual materials, microfilmed insurance archives, and electronic documents, according to the Akorda.

The archive holds significant documents detailing Kazakhstan’s political history since 1918, offering insights into the formation of the sovereign state, foreign and domestic policies, international relations, economic changes, and socio-cultural development.

Also, Tokayev toured the ongoing reconstruction of Baiseitova Kazakh National University of Arts. He was briefed on the renovations, which have expanded the main building by 10,000 square meters, bringing its total area to nearly 38,000 square meters. The modernization project not only increased space but also introduced specialized auditoriums, including a new concert hall with a capacity of 1,100 seats, making it suitable for large events. The upgraded building also features a chamber hall for academic music, rehearsal studios, and exhibition galleries for students and guest artists.