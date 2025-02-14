Swiss Company to Invest in Сaviar Production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Swiss Choice Holding will invest in a fish farm project on the Caspian Sea coast, aiming to produce 100 to 600 tons of sturgeon and 100 tons of caviar annually, as was reported during a meeting between the company representatives and Mangystau Region Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai on Feb. 12.

According to the regional administration’s press service, construction of the facility, which will cost 5.7 billion tenge (US$11.3 million), is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be put into operation in 2026.

Тhe farm will produce 100 tons of fish in its first stage. The administration has allocated 56 hectares in the Tupkaragan District to the project.

Once construction starts, the farm will create nearly 30 new jobs. The company plans to supply the domestic market and export its products abroad.