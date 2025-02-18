Queen Rania’s Boitumar Sparks Increased Global Demand for Kazakh Jewelry

ASTANA – In 2016, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan wore a Kazakh boitumar (traditional jewel and a protective amulet) during the celebration of Jordan’s 70th anniversary of independence, a moment that sparked a surge in global interest in Kazakh jewelry. Berik Alibay, a skilled jeweler and restorer, who created the piece, shared his experience with Kazinform on Feb. 18.

“I did not give the jewelry directly to Queen Rania, as I receive numerous orders to craft pieces that are then given to high-ranking officials. I do not ask for specifics on who will receive them,” explained Alibay.

However, when an employee of the Culture Committee contacted him and asked if the jewelry worn by Queen Rania was Kazakh, Alibay recognized the design immediately.

“I told them that this was not just Kazakh, it was my own work,” he said.

Following this recognition, media outlets began to cover the story, leading to a rise in demand for Kazakh jewelry. Alibay noted that Queen Rania’s global recognition, coupled with her wearing the boitumar at various high-profile events, played a key role in boosting the popularity of Kazakh national jewelry.

“After she wore it, the demand for our traditional pieces, especially boitumars, sharply increased. We can hardly keep up with the orders,” he said.

This renewed interest in Kazakh craftsmanship comes as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make his first official visit to Jordan on Feb. 18-19.