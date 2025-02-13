President Tokayev Welcomes Political Dialogue on Ukraine

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed planned negotiations on Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of stability for Kazakhstan. He made the remarks during the City of Working Professions festival on Feb. 13 in Astana, Akorda reported.

“We pursue the ideology of ‘unity in diversity,’” he said. “From the very beginning, we have advocated for ending the conflict and reaching an agreement through diplomatic negotiations. Our position is becoming a reality: two major powers have begun a political dialogue. This is a positive trend that will also benefit Kazakhstan.”

At the event, the President also highlighted the growing demand for qualified specialists, particularly for major projects such as the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Tokayev reviewed training programs for specialists in energy, mining, metallurgy, oil and gas, construction, agriculture and other industries. He was briefed on vocational education transformations aimed at aligning training with regional labor market needs.

The festival, the first large-scale event under Tokayev’s Year of Working Professions initiative, features 40 interactive exhibition zones showcasing over 200 professions. It includes seminars, master classes, innovation sessions and job fairs. In the first two days, it attracted more than 15,000 visitors.